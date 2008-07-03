New Google Earth hologram interface

The latest holographic interface being developed over at lm3labs enables computer screens to be displayed in mid-air and users to interact with Google Earth by using their hands.

The potential for this technology is positively awesome. Google Earth is the ideal application with which to show the new interface off, as anybody who has used the virtual globe program can immediately grasp the possibilities of holographic interface control.

Watch this. Now!

The video demo of the tech has caused something of a stir in the TechRadar office today and you can see why over at the Google Earth Design blog

The tech comes from UbiqWindow and even though it's only a 2D projection, it is still an exciting indicator of the future of the computer-human interface.