Middle England fears Google StreetView

The Daily Mail – that bastion of Middle England – has come out strongly against Google's new StreetView, branding it a "burglar's charter" and a "gross invasion of privacy".

The Mail seems particularly concerned about what it brands the 'Google Spy Cars' "spotted circling the streets of British cities in recent weeks" taking pictures of individuals and people's homes.

Sex shops, terrorists

The Mail reports that: "The pictures also show people leaving and entering hospitals, health clinics, adult shops and hotels. Although their faces are deliberately blurred, many could still be recognised by their clothing and hair colour".

The report is particularly concerned that Google StreetView "can be used by burglars planning escape routes from homes and by terrorists looking for military bases".

Creeping around hotels

Why the Mail's hot-headed reporters are concerned about being photographed on Google StreetView entering adult stores or creeping around hotels is beyond us.

TechRadar is particularly concerned that Google StreetView could also be used to show high quality 360-degree panorama photos of some of the world's greatest cities - perhaps one of the greatest tools ever devised by humankind for quick, fun and informative virtual tourism from your desktop.

Oh no, hang on. That's incorrect. We are not concerned. We cannot wait. Bring it on.