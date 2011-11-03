Microsoft: 2 million iOS 5 hotmail connections

Microsoft has announced that more than two million people have connected their Hotmail account to iOS devices since the release of iOS 5, increasing at 100,000 a day.

The rapidly growing figure was revealed on the official Microsoft blog, as it talked about the ease of Exchange Active Sync on Apple devices.

"Hotmail is the world's leading email service, and last year we added support for Exchange Active Sync, allowing customers around the world to sync their Hotmail inbox, calendar, and contacts to their mobile phones through the power of Exchange," blogged Microsoft's Chris Jones.

Easier

"Although we've had this support for a year already, with the release of iOS 5 it is now even easier to set up Hotmail on your iPhone or iPad," he added

"Since the release of iOS 5, more than 2 million customers have connected Hotmail to iPhones or iPads, and we're just getting started—almost 100,000 new iOS 5 devices are being set up with Hotmail every day."

Jones is also hoping the new Android client will prove as successful and, of course, there is the spectre of Windows 8, which along with Windows Phone 7 will be aiming to grab back some of the mobile device market.