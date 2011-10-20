MC Hammer to launch Wiredoo search engine

Rapper, reverend and now web entrepreneur MC Hammer has announced that he is to go up against the Googles and Bings of the world, with his own brand-new search engine Wiredoo.

Speaking at the Web 2.0 conference in San Fransisco this week, Hammer (don't hurt 'em) explained that his search engine would offer up a "deeper type of search".

'I thought it would be interesting to share one of the things I was working on,' said Hammer at the conference.

"It's not an attempt to reinvent search. You can always make things better. We were working on what we could do with data to make it better. I'll be careful when I say that - I just saw Sergei in the back."

Relationship search

The way the search engine works is by using something called 'relationship search'. So, instead of using just keywords it will bring up content that is similar to what you are looking for.

Hammer talked about searching for a car on Wiredoo – instead of just cars coming up in the results, mileage, price and car dealerships would also appear.

Another example would be if you searched for a hammer – we're guessing baggy trousers, a list of one-hit wonders and things you just cannot touch would also turn up.

This isn't the first tech venture Hammer has been a part of. He also invested in Dance Jam, an exclusive community site based around videos of dancing competitions.

Via Contact Music