LulzSec decides not to publish News International emails

Notorious hacking group LulzSec has said it won't publish the 4GB of emails it is alleged to have acquired when it hacked thesun.co.uk earlier this week.

LulzSec claims to have taken the emails from The Sun's servers and that they could contain evidence pertinent to the ongoing News of the World phone hacking cases.

LulzSec had promised to publish the emails over the course of the week, but a tweet sent from a spokesperson for the group today reads, "We think, actually we may not release emails from The Sun, simply because it may compromise the court case."

Dangermouse

However, a legal expert told the Guardian that the emails may still be ruled inadmissible as evidence in future court cases if a judge rules that the email server was compromised by the hack.

Both the Sun and the now-closed News of the World are part of News Corporation, Rupert Murdoch's media empire.

The phone hacking scandal has already seen the News of the World closed down, News International's bid for the remaining shares of BSkyB scuppered and Rupert Murdoch himself take a cream pie to the face.

From The Guardian