LoveFilm looking to improve on-demand offering

LoveFilm bolstering its staff to bring you more digital content

LoveFIlm subscribers could soon see a boost in on-demand titles, after the company bolstered its workforce with the intention of stepping up its digital operations.

The Amazon-owned company will add to its London-based staff by 20 per cent over the next three months, which will result in 40 new positions.

"Following Amazon's acquisition of LoveFilm we have created around 40 jobs at our London office, half of which are in the technology and digital sphere," said LoveFilm CEO and all-round nice guy Simon Calver.

Relatively limited

LoveFilm currently offers nearly 5,000 movies and TV shows to stream over various connected devices like the PS3 and Samsung's Smart TV platform as well as laptop and desktop computers.

The company also offers a further thousand movies on a pay-per-view basis, which accounts for a lot of the newer releases offered by the site.

Netflix, the US equivalent of LoveFilm offers a much larger selection of content for digital viewers, which has contributed hugely to the company's dominance across the pond.

Optimum deal

Back in March, LoveFilm was able to add to its digital offering thanks to a deal with film distributor Optimum Releasing.

Let's hope this leads to a mass expansion effort for the company as it uses Amazon's clout and its new workforce to bring more movies to our connected devices.

Source: Guardian