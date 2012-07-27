London 2012 gets its own Olympic Google Doodle

Google has celebrated the opening day of the London 2012 Olympics with a themed Google doodle on its main search page.

Google's doodle is a familiar sight, with the search giant referencing the big events on its homepage, and it's no surprise that it's picked out the Olympics.

The London 2012 games have already technically begun – with the football tournament kicking off early so that the players can have a rest between games, but the official opening is today.

Starring McCann

A glittering Olympic ceremony created and directed by British film icon Danny Boyle will mark the lighting of the Olympic flame and the beginning of this year's games.

Although the ceremony has been a closely guarded secret, we can reveal that TechRadar's very own mobile phone staff writer John McCann will be featuring in the opening ceremony, alongside David Beckham, Sir Steve Redgrave and thousands of other people.

Google has created an Olympics hub page for the games at https://www.google.co.uk/campaigns/olympics/index.html which is linked to from its search page.

