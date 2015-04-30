Trending

Listen to the soothing sounds of Wikipedia being edited

By Internet  

This is what possibly correct facts sound like

Listen to the soothing sound of Wikipedia being edited
The visuals are quite nice too

If you are thinking of opening a spa, or you're just having a stressful day and in need of mellowing out, we have the perfect playlist for you: Wikipedia.

Each Wikipedia edit has been given its own sound - gentle bells play for new additions and string plucks signal subtractions, while pitch is controlled by the size of the change made - the bigger the edit, the deeper the note.

We suggest you go and run a nice bath, click here then relax while people you'll never meet create a live symphony of facts just for you.

See more Internet news