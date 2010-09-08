Justin Bieber makes up '3% of Twitter'

Like some unwanted, infectious disease which is spreading at a vast rate, Justin Bieber is taking over Twitter and now has hold of 3 per cent of the site's infrastructure.

This is according to Dustin Curtis (@dcurtis), a well-established website designer who has been speaking to the folks at Twitter about the site.

According to his Twitter page this week, his man on the inside at Twitter told him: "At any moment, Justin Bieber uses 3% of our infrastructure. Racks of servers are dedicated to him."

Let's reiterate: there are racks of servers dedicated to a guy who doesn't know what German is.

Serving the popular

And that's not all, there are also servers for "most of the popular users," according to Dustin Curtis. And who are the most popular users? Well, there's Oprah Winfrey (@oprah), Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) and Conan O'Brien (@Conanobrien).

So, it seems if you want to be a big-hitter on Twitter you need your own dedicated server farm and a whole bunch of people who hang off your every tweet.

To be fair, when you have a way with words like Bieber ("love all u beautiful girls. i see u..and i thank u") we can completely understand why there is a server dedicated to you.

Via Cnet