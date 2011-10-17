iPlayer tablet views shoot up 15%

The BBC has seen more tablet devices accessing iPlayer than ever before, with a 15% increase in the number of requests made by tablets in September 2011.

The latest figures show that 4.6 million requests for TV shows and radio programmes were made to iPlay from tablets in September, up from 4 million in August 2011.

Altogether, iPlayer enjoyed 153 million requests in September, with the tablets views making up around 3% of those.

iPlayerBook

IPTV devices, which take in Freesat, Freeview, BT Vision, Blu-ray and Virgin Media TiVo and internet radio services, account for around 6% of the total iPlayer usage, while games consoles come in at 5%.

We won't be surprised to see both tablet and games console take up grow; with the Christmas shopping season upon us, there's bound to be an influx of tablets to the market, and iPlayer will also soon be coming to Xbox Live which should give console watching a boost.

But it'll be a hard fought battle to topple the dominance of the humble computer, which made up around 65% of requests in September – although that number has fallen steadily since September 2010 (71%).