Internet of Things to use fast, lithe Facebook Messenger tech

The tech behind Facebook Messenger is set to power the global gadget network otherwise known as The Internet of Things.

The Internet of Things is basically the enmeshing of your fridge with your hair straighteners, your phone, your kettle, your hat and your car - any and all internet-enabled gadgets and how they'll work together to automate your life through the internet.

As we've explained before, the internet of things would see your fridge "sense what's inside, choose your next fortnight's meal plans, order what it needs via an online supermarket and sync a delivery slot with your Gmail calendar". Which would be a bit presumptuous of it but save you ever getting home to a bare cupboard.

The Message Queuing Telemetry Transport (MQTT) tech is the standard that has been adopted by the Organisation for the Advancement of Structured Information Standards - otherwise known as Oasis.

She's literally electric

Its members, which include IBM, Cisco and more won't be looking back in anger at Facebook Messenger, since the IMing service already puts MQTT to good use.

Also using MQTT is Andy's Twittering House, which tweets (or used to, at least, the status of various electricals around the home on a regular basis) and a number of academic experiments that monitor situations and provide alerts.

Facebook uses MQTT because it's fast as well as being power- and bandwidth efficient - just the ticket for a protocol that will end up facilitating communication between literally billions of bits of gadgety all over the world.

So it's all good until The Things become sentient, poke each other and enslave the human race, subjecting us to an endless dictatorship run by anthropomorphised Chat Heads. We, for one, etc. etc.

Via The Register