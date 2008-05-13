High-speed data network hits 1,000km mark

Sometimes it seems there are about as many ways to deliver super-high-speed data in laboratory conditions as there are stars in the sky, with all of them just about as unattainable right now.

That may change if we're to believe the claim from Japan's KDDI R&D Laboratories that it has a robust method for shooting 100Gbit/s of information across 1,000km of cabling [PDF link, Japanese].

Multiple streams

The telecoms firm has hit upon the idea of splitting digital information into 2,000 separate streams that can be sent separately along an optical fibre network at relatively low speeds.

This lower transmission rate per stream means the data doesn't have to be processed at regular intervals to remove the errors that creep in at higher speeds, so making a long-distance network practical.

KDDI says when it combined the 2,000 channels at the receiving end, the result was a flawless fat pipe of data delivering 100Gbit/s. The company hopes to have something ready for the world outside the labs within two to four years. After that, the stars.