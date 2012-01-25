Graphicly does an iBooks Author for comic books

Online comic book reader Graphicly has announced that it has entered the self-publishing game with the launch of its new digital distribution platform.

Hot on the heals of iBooks Author, Apple's new publishing tool, Graphicly hopes to revolutionise the comic-book market by giving its readers the tools to create their own content and then seed their stuff on major sites on the web.

Instead of hemming its users in with an app – we're looking at you Apple – Graphicly has decided to not make anything from the content, just offer up its tools to whoever wants to use them.

As Micah Baldwin from Graphicly notes: "It's not in a Graphicly app. It's your brand. Your content. Your revenue. You build a fan base around your content. Not Graphicly. It's all about you."

Analyse this

A major part of this platform is also the analytics tool which goes with it.

"For the first time ever, our technology allows authors and publishers to manage their digital distribution and get real-time analytics about how people are engaging with your content," explained Baldwin.

"Want to know how many pages people read in a sitting. You got it. How long someone takes to read your story? That too. What platform people prefer to read on. Included.

"We have given the power back to authors and publishers, and we can't wait to see what you do with it."

Graphicly is also at pains to say that it is not just comic books that can be published through the platform but everything from cook books to art books – in short, anything visual.

Once created, the platform allows you to convert your ebook so that it is compatible with most major platforms including Facebook, iPad, Newsstand, iBookstore, Android, Kindle Fire, Nook Tablet and Color and Kobo.

If you are interested in Graphicly's wall-free approach to publishing then head over to http://distribute.graphicly.com/beta.