Google Voice hits UK with mobile and landline calls

Google has announced that UK users will soon be able to make phone calls from Gmail to landlines and mobile phones for the first time.

Although Brits have been able to make voice over IP (VoIP) calls to other online Gmail users for a while now, Google's blog post announces the first time we'll be able to make calls outside of the service.

It's a Skype-alike feature, with cheap rates for international calls and the ability to make video calls as well as boring old voice ones.

More than just email

To call a UK landline from Gmail will set you back 2p a minute, while a mobile call comes in at 7p per minute.

You'll also be able to call pals in France, Germany, China, Mexico, India and the US, among other places.

The feature will be rolling out across the globe over the next few days, so keep an eye out for the little green phone icon in your Gchat list that heralds its availability.