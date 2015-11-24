Google's Star Wars easter egg gives search results the classic golden crawl

With less than a month until Star Wars: The Force Awakens hits theaters globally, Google has joined up with Disney to bring you fun features to promote the new film.

While the search giant asked you yesterday to choose between the light side or dark side, adding a myriad of Star Wars references throughout Google's apps, today it's added a fun little easter egg to Search.

Head on over to Google and type "A long time ago in a galaxy far far away" and you'll see the search results return in the iconic golden crawl from the Star Wars franchise, epic music and all.

Unfortunately, the golden crawl doesn't work for any other search term, but the results are clickable, taking you to the page you choose.

To jump out of the galactic search, you can just click on the little X on the top right of the page to return to a normal Google Search page.

With a few more weeks until the movie's release, expect to see a lot more of Star Wars pop up on Google's apps.