Google Health launches

Google has launched its Google Health application in public Beta, begging the question ‘how much do you trust the world’s biggest brand?’

A private beta version has been closed to the public, but now it has launched Google Health allows you to keep your most personal information on its servers.

Google Health allows you to ‘organise your health information in one place, gather your medical records from doctors, hospitals and pharmacies, keep your doctors up to date about your health and be more informed about health issues'.

Health trust

And unusually (for Google) weighty terms and conditions screen is in place, and never before has the company’s oft-criticised privacy policy been so important.

“Google stores your information securely and privately. We will never sell your data. You are in control, you choose what you want to share and what you want to keep private.”

George Orwell; where are you now?