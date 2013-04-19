Google Earth murder not a murder, just a dog

The internet was so ready to believe that Google Earth had captured the aftermath of a grisly murder earlier this week.

Look, we cried. Blood! Blood all down the jetty! A shadow that could be a body being thrown into a lake! To Reddit! We must get a spreadsheet of suspects together.

After some hardcore investigative journalism, the world's least-sly murderers (seriously, blood all over the jetty? This is not a Tarantino movie) have been revealed to be a water-loving dog called Rama and his owners.

As local police told The Sun: "It's not a murder. It's a dog."

