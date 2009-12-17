Google Earth integrated into new Audis

Google Earth is being integrated into the latest cars from Audi

Google's partnering with German car manufacturer Audi to include Google Earth and a number of other Google services in the new Audi A8.

Audi is the first car manufacturer to integrate Google Earth into its cars, with others sure to follow the German's lead.

The connected car

"Nowadays, it seems like everything is connected to the Internet: mobile phones, laptops, netbooks, portable game consoles, personal navigation devices," reads the latest post on the Google Lat Long blog.

"Google has worked with the automotive industry to bring services like Local Search into cars in the past - now we're teaming up with Audi to bring an entirely new type of technology into the car: Google Earth.

"We've worked closely with them to create a compelling in-car experience integrated with the Audi navigation system. You'll be able to enjoy 3D satellite imagery, terrain information and a wealth of additional geo information relevant to your current location: layers like Wikipedia to learn more about your surroundings or Panoramio images to get another view.

