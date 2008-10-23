Muxlim launching Muslim 'Second Life'

Muxlim, the social networking site for Muslims which launched in late 2006, is set to launch a Second Life-style Islamic virtual world later in 2008.

Wired reports that Muslim gamers will be able to enjoy the "standard social networking features in a realm that won't be censored by the notoriously stringent internet filters found in many Middle Eastern countries."

The report adds that Ashar Saeed, VP of Muxlim.com, "hopes that by launching a social networking sandbox tailored to the more than one billion Muslims throughout the world large companies such as Coca-Cola can be convinced to spend some of their vast marketing cash on advertising to this vast, yet nearly untapped cultural segment."

Beating IP-blocks

Muxlim.com new virtual world should, according to TechCrunch, be allowed "through the IP-blocks of countries like United Arab Emirates which currently stops access to virtual worlds and online games considered unsuitable or offensive to Muslim culture."

Money will be made from the virtual world from "VIP accounts, virtual gifts, virtual furniture/clothes, themes/styles, profile applications, advertising, branded communities and physical merchandise like t-shirts."

The site currently has over 1.5m unique monthly visitors and is backed by Finnish and Swedish money