Funny Or Die links up with YouTube

YouTube has announced it is to partner Will Ferrell's comedy website Funny Or Die, offering up a channel featuring a boatload of the site's comedic content.

Funny Or Die has been around since 2007 and is the brainchild of Will Ferrell and writer Adam McKay. The site has garnered something of a cult following due to the amount of exclusive skits that they post, usually with A-list talent involved.

Although the partnership with YouTube isn't the site's first big-name link-up (they also work with HBO) putting archive clips on to the video-upload site will certainly see its popularity increase.

Exclusive video

To celebrate the partnership Ferrell and McKay have released a video expressing their excitement about landing on YouTube in their own unique way, complete with a cameo from Mark Wahlberg.

To find the new Funny Or Die YouTube channel, point your browser to www.youtube.com/FunnyorDie.