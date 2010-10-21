Facebook Photos gets drag and drop functionality

Facebook has announced another round of tweaks to Facebook Photos, offering drag and drop functionality to the service.

According to Facebook the ability to drag and drop picture folders on the screen has been the number one wish from its users, so like the veritable genie in a bottle, Facebook has made this wish come true.

You can also drag photos around in an album so you can put all the decent photos at the front.

Hi-res photos

Another new feature is high-res uploading. This was something which was first announced earlier in the month and means you can add high-res images to Facebook and print out a photo-quality version of these images from the photo album.

There is also a better photo browser, which makes it easier to flick through images.

There's no news on when these features will rollout, but there is a video of how the new improvements work.