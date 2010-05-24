Facebook CEO: We've made a bunch of mistakes

The CEO of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, has outlined new privacy policies to make the social-networking site "a better place" and right the mistakes made so far.

In the candid email to blogger Robert Scoble, he explained that: "We've been listening to all the feedback and have been trying to distill [sic] it down to the key things we need to improve.

"I'd like to show an improved product rather than just talk about things we might do.

"We're going to be ready to start talking about some of the new things we've built this week. I want to make sure we get this stuff right this time."

Intentions are in the right place

When it comes to privacy, it seems that Zuckerberg holds his hands up, noting: "I know we've made a bunch of mistakes, but my hope at the end of this is that the service ends up in a better place and that people understand that our intentions are in the right place and we respond to the feedback from the people we serve."

Facebook's biggest problem at the moment is privacy. Zukerberg and co need to radically change people's opinions of the site and make them want to add content, without the fear that it will end up somewhere else without their consent.