Confusion over what's legal and what's not: are we all pirates now?

The good people of the internet are trying hard to be law-abiding web citizens but confusion over what's illegal piracy and what's good old fashioned legal fare is making them into unwitting pirates.

At least, that's the suggestion emanating from copyright specialist Wiggin Law Firm's latest batch of research, in which 44 per cent of the 2,500 respondents said they thought it was legal to upload music to file-sharing websites, or they didn't know if it was or not.

Of course, 44 per cent of 2,500 only equates to 1,100 people so it's not necessarily entirely representative of the UK as a whole. But with 35 per cent adding that they thought it was legal to copy a film from a friend, or didn't know that it wasn't, old offline habits do seem to be dying hard.

