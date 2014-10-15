Intronis launches cloud-based file sharing for SMBs

Data protection company Intronis has launched a product designed to provide small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with a secure file-sharing tool that is integrated with disaster recovery.

The cloud-based file sharing service, ECHOshare, offers SMBs the ability to share and save files of any type or size. The tool offers centralized management and permission based access, so that the IT department can manage and oversee how all data is shared and used.

ECHOshare offers remote wipe capabilities that enable IT to clear data off of lost or hacked devices.

Unlimited, flat-fee storage

In June, Intronis introduced a flat-fee, unlimited cloud and unlimited local storage price plan geared toward small-to-mid-size businesses.

The pricing plan is designed to allow MSPs to work with small businesses to establish their storage and protection costs upfront without having to worry about ballooning costs if storage needs increase.

