Dell Wyse Connect puts a personal cloud in your pocket

Dell has announced the launch of Wyse Cloud Connect, a new Android OS-based HDMI stick that provides users with desktop virtualization and personal cloud services. Dell is positioning the device as a means for organisations to deliver mobile streaming cloud services and IT solutions to employees.

Wyse Cloud Connect provides mobile and remote workers with access to virtual desktops and cloud-based assets such as content, applications and IT support.

The device will connect remotely to personal computers running Microsoft Windows or Mac OS, allowing people to access personal content not stored in the cloud.

HD functionality

The Wyse Cloud Connect device is dongle-sized and provides users with plug-and-play functionality via HDMI, Mobile High-Definition Link (MHL), USB and Bluetooth connectivity.

It can be locked or wiped in the event of loss or theft and works with with Citrix, Microsoft and VMware environments. Interactive presentations can be run in full-HD from the cloud or the device itself on any compatible display.

The device is retailing at £89 (US$129).