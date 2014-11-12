Amazon won't make Prime members pay extra for 4K

"Amazon Prime members will have access to a great selection of Ultra HD content on Prime Instant Video at no additional cost."

So said Michael Paull, VP of Amazon Digital Video, in a statement given today that confirms the retailer is making UHD content a no-cost addition to its Prime package.

That covers both films and TV series' as well as Amazon original content like Transparent and Alpha House. The decision not to charge more for 4K content could win Amazon some kudos after Netflix announced it wants you to pay more for bumped up resolution.

"4K is still a new technology. It needs to get inside people's houses, build up user numbers and prove its worth before it becomes a thing that's worth extra money," opined Gary Cutlack on TechRadar last weekend.

This is Amazon's second announcement this week regarding the extra benefits of a Prime subscription. The company also revealed its plans to offer free, unlimited photo storage to UK customers via Prime Photos.

