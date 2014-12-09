New Optus Cable bundle gives you all of the data, entertainment and phone calls for $90

Optus has announced a new Ultimate Cable Bundle that gives its customers unlimited cable broadband data, local calls and access to its Optus Fetch TV entertainment package for $90 a month.

The Fetch Entertainment pack features access to over 30 channels, including ESPN, the Disney Channel and a range of movies per month.

The deal also includes an international calling pack, with unlimited calls to landlines in Austria, Canada, Chile, China, Croatia, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, United Kingdom and the United States of America.

If that laundry list of countries isn’t long enough, unlimited calls can also be made to mobile phones in Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Singapore, Thailand, and the United States of America.

I feel the need, the need for speed!

Optus’ standard HFC cable network can deliver download speeds of up to 30 Mbps, or up to 100 Mbps for those willing to spend an extra $20 a month for the added speed pack.

The entry-level bundle makes Optus the first Australian telco to offer unlimited high-speed internet, calls and entertainment for under $100.

There is a catch though – the Ultimate Cable Bundle is only available to customers on Optus’ Hybrid Fibre-Coaxial (HFC) cable network, and that’s pretty much limited to major metro areas.

You can check the Optus HFC coverage map to see if you can get connected to the cable network. If not, there’s always the promise of the NBN...