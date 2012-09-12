Anonymous stands its ground - claims it definitely did hack the FBI

Hacking collective Anonymous has responded to claims that the Apple UDIDs it leaked earlier this month didn't actually belong to the FBI, insisting its data purge did originate from the feds.

In a spirited statement, Anonymous has hit back at the news that the Apple IDs came from app firm BlueToad, explaining that "no one ever said the FBI got this data from Apple."

The statement goes on to explain: "The bottom line is this, Anonymous and AntiSec have provided FAR more evidence for their side of the story than the FBI has with their two lousy tweets and then a steady stream of 'no comments'.

Expect us

"The FBI has not provided one shred of evidence for their lying denials.

"Anonymous and AntiSec have provided what they can, and may provide more in the future."

Anonymous has also hit out at journalists reporting on the hack, noting: "It is not our job to convince either the media or the masses. But the truth is there, if the journalists want to actually WORK for a living and dig for it."

And the hacking collective hinted that there is more to come, saying: "That file wasn't all that AntiSec obtained from Agent Stangl's laptop.

"The FBI and all you media journos should... expect us."

Earlier this week the CEO of BlueToad admitted the UDIDs did come from his company and that there was a 98 per cent correlation between the two data sets.