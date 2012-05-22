Anonymous 'has access to all classified data in the US government'

Christopher Doyon, Commander X of hacking collective Anonymous, has revealed that there are many more leaks to come from the group - and believes that the entire US government has been compromised.

Currently laying low in Canada and facing up to 15 years for allegedly temporarily shutting down the servers of the county website of Santa Cruz, California, Doyon has spoken candidly about Anonymous and the People's Liberation Front and has explained that even with his arrest there's a lot more to come.

In an interview with the National Post, Doyon reveals that the leaks so far from Anonymous are only a small part of the information the company has gotten hold of. And that most of the information it has procured hasn't actually come from hacking.

"We have access to every classified database in the US government," Doyon claimed.

"It's a matter of when we leak the contents of those databases, not if. You know how we got access? We didn't hack them. The access was given to us by the people who run the systems.

"The five-star general [and] the Secretary of Defence who sit in the cushy plush offices at the top of the Pentagon don't run anything anymore. It's the pimply-faced kid in the basement who controls the whole game, and Bradley Manning proved that."

Crime database

Speaking of Manning – the US soldier arrested in 2010 for releasing 250,000 sensitive cables – Doyon believes that the information he revealed is something that needed to be seen by the public, along with all the other hacked material Anonymous and Wikileaks have managed to get hold of.

"Every email database that I've ever been a part of stealing, from President Assad to Stratfor security, every email database, every single one has had crimes in it," said Doyon.

"Not one time that I've broken into a corporation or a government, and found their emails and thought, 'Oh my God, these people are perfectly innocent people, I made a mistake'."

As for now residing in Canada, which means he is currently avoiding prosecution, Doyon revealed just how much influence Anonymous has: "We have a lot of contacts in the Canadian government. We were well prepared when I came here, we have an underground railway and safe houses in Canada.

"We might be wrong, but our understanding is that the Canadian government is about equally concerned with Anonymous and the United States."

UPDATED

This article has been updated with reference to the reason Christopher Doyon faces 15 years in jail. It is to do with him being accused of a DDoS attack on the Santa Cruz County computers in 2010 and not, as we previously stated, with his involvement with the hacking of PayPal and Sony. Our sincere apologies go out to Christopher Doyon.

From The National Post