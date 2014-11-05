Amazon Prime subscribers are getting unlimited cloud photo storage

What indeed? Unlimited photo storage, for some

Buying an Amazon Fire device, like the Amazon Fire Phone or Kindle Fire HD, nets you unlimited Amazon cloud drive photo storage.

But as of today you won't have to buy a Fire device anymore to get that benefit - just subscribe to Amazon Prime.

The offer extends to photos uploaded from any type of device, not just Amazon gadgets, and any type of photos - including large RAW format snaps.

And with automatic photo uploads from all your handsets this is a pretty good perk for Prime subscribers.

Making moves

Microsoft just made a similar move, giving Office 365 subscribers unlimited free OneDrive storage.

That's probably no coincidence. However Amazon's offer is more limited, as Microsoft's applies to more than just photos.

But Amazon's cloud drive services have plenty of other benefits, including backup services, connectivity between all your devices and more.

Via Neowin