Amazon Prime is now the only streaming home for Spring Breakers

In the battle of the streaming video services, the difference between Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and others is usually in what exclusive content they offer.

Thus Amazon was no doubt happy to announce that it's just inked an exclusive deal with A24, a film financing, production and distribution company responsible for movies like The Bling Ring, Spring Breakers, Ginger & Rosa and The Spectacular Now.

Amazon Prime will be the sole service to catch A24's streaming films, and they'll arrive shortly after their DVD and Blu-ray releases.

A24 has a full slate of moves due in 2014 as well, including The Rover, Locke (starring Tom Hardy), Under the Skin (with Scarlett Johansson) and Enemy (starring Jake Gyllenhaal).

Looks like we could be in for a bit of an upswing next year.

