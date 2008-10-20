130mph YouTube biker jailed for three months

The man who posted YouTube video footage of himself doing 130mph on a motorbike has been hit with a three month prison sentence.

28-year-old Sandor Ferenci posted footage of himself doing wheelies and skids as well as getting up to speeds almost double the national speed limit.

Admission

But his bravado backfired when he was spotted by a local in Banbury Oxfordshire and, on being contacted by police, apparently asked 'is this about the YouTube video?'

The YouTube footage of his antics was played to the court and Judge Terence Maher told Ferenci he was responsible for "lunatic and grossly irresponsible manoeuvres at considerable speed."

Which just goes to show; speed ruins lives and so does idiocy.