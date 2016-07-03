10 ways to replace Google

Google won't always be the go-to search engine. Don't believe us? So Google 'Netscape Navigator', and you'll discover that back in the 1990s there were huge concerns that the provider of the worldwide web's dominant browser was controlling access to everything.

Fast-forward a few years and it was Internet Explorer that was getting flack, with Microsoft seen as the internet's gatekeeper. Soon after, the social media future looked to belong to Bebo or MySpace, then Twitter and LinkedIn. With new ways of searching, Facebook's growth, and tech breakthroughs on the horizon, is Google now looking vulnerable?