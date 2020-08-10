Inter vs Leverkusen live stream: how to watch Europa League quarter-final from anywhere

The games are coming thick and fast in the rejigged Europa League, with this clash between these two Italian and German giants arguably the pick of the quarter-final showdowns. Thanks to the Covid-19 shutdown, tonight’s match is a one-off game played on neutral soil in Dusseldorf, with the reward for the victor a semi-final clash between the winners of Shakhtar Donetsk and Basel. Follow our guide to watching an Inter Milan vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream, no matter where in the world you are today.

Inter Milan vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream Tonight's Europa League game is a knockout match taking place behind closed doors at the neutral setting of the Merkur Spielarena - the home ground of Fortuna Düsseldorf. Kick-off is set for 9pm local time (CEST). That makes it an 8pm BST start in the UK, while viewers in the US can tune in at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. Abroad right now? A good VPN will let you watch just like you would at home.

Antonio Conte's Inter come into the game in good form, having enjoyed five clean sheets in their last five games, four of them wins.Having ended the Serie A season just one point behind Juventus, Inter were much the better side as they edged past Getafe 2-0 in their Round of 16 match last week.

There is tension behind the scenes at the Nerazzurri, however. Conte is reported to be unhappy over the transfer budget set to be handed to him this summer and Inter fans will be hoping that the uncertainty over his position doesn't prove a distraction here.

Leverkusen completed a professional job to see off the hopes of Steven Gerrard's Rangers in the last round, however their post-lockdown form has been patchy at best. Having finish fifth in the Bundesliga, Die Werkself's only route into next term's Champions League is by going all the way in the Europa League.

Read on to find out how to watch Inter Milan vs Bayer Leverkusen today and get a quality Europa League live stream from anywhere in the world.

Scroll down to find out your football viewing options in some of the major Europa League watching countries around the world. And if you're out of the country for this game week and are worried that you won't catch the game, don't sweat. With the option of using a VPN service, you can tune into those fixtures no matter where you are in the world. And best of all, it's really easy to do.

How to watch Inter Milan vs Bayer Leverkusen: live stream the Europa League in the UK

Subscription channel BT Sport has exclusive rights to show the Europa League in the UK, and will be showing every single match of the 2019/20 competition on one of its TV or online channels. Tonight's match will be shown on BT Sport 2 with coverage beginning at 7.45pm BST ahead of an 8pm BST kick-off. Don't worry if you don't have a subscription - BT now has a monthly pass that you can stop and start whenever you like at the cost of £25 a month. If you're looking to stream matches, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is where you need to go, enabling mobile, tablet and PC viewing. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch one of the Europa League games, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

Live stream Inter Milan vs Bayer Leverkusen: how to watch in the US

Following TNT's acquisition of the Europa League and Champions League football rights, it will be showing more than 340 matches across the two competitions this season, including tonight's action from Germany. You can watch the game via its B/R Live service online, its app or on the likes of Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV. It costs $2.99 for a one-time only sub, $9.99 per month or - by far the best value - $79.99 for a whole year and so every single one of their Europa League match broadcasts. If you already have TNT (or Univision) then tonight's match will be played on those channels too - so cable subscribers can head to the relevant website to stream online, logging in with details of their provider for access. Kick off today is at 3pm ET or 12pm PT.

Inter Milan vs Bayer Leverkusen: live stream tonight's Europa League in Canada for FREE

For the 2019/20 season, live Europa League matches are broadcast in Canada by the ever-growing sports subscription service, DAZN . The channel will be live streaming every single game of the competition, including tonight's match between Inter and Leverkusen. DAZN packages come in at $20 per month or $150 per year in Canada, though you do have the option of a one month free trial if you've never used it before. And don't forget...using a VPN is the way to get that free Europa League live stream if you're away from Canada when the game you want to watch is on.

How to live stream Inter Milan vs Bayer Leverkusen in Australia

Optus Sport has exclusive live broadcast rights to show Europa League matches in Australia again this season. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while chord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport , you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation. If you're looking to tune in from Down Under, it's a 5am AEST start on Tuesday morning.

How to watch Inter Milan vs Bayer Leverkusen in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Europa League in New Zealand is Sky Sports ,with the network broadcasting over 100 live games for the 2019/20 competition. Unfortunately tonight's match between Inter Milan vs Bayer Leverkusen isn't one of them, although the network will be showing the game in full on Sky Sport 7 after the match has concluded at 10:45am on Tuesday morning. If you don't mind the wait, you can stream the match via the SKY Go mobile app. If you're desperate to watch the game live, you do have the alternative of using one of our best VPN services as described above, set your location to a country on this page that is broadcasting and go from there. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the country the service is from.



How to live stream Inter Milan vs Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League from India

In India, Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) continues to broadcast the UEFA Europa League. The channel to head to for tonight's United game is Sony Ten 1, with the game set to kick off at 12.30am New Delhi time on Tuesday morning. SPN's coverage of the competition will stretch across both TV and its over-the-top service SonyLIV .