Inter Milan vs Shakhtar live stream: how to watch the Europa League semi-final anywhere

A place in Europa League final against Sevilla awaits the victor in this clash between Italian and Ukrainian giants. While uncertainty still surrounds the future of Inter boss Antonio Conte, amid reports of his unhappiness with his summer transfer kitty, the off-field politics don't appear to be effecting his players, who enter tonight's clash on a 10-game unbeaten run. Can they continue their good form? Follow our guide to watch an Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk live stream and find out.

Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk live stream This second Europa League semi-final takes place at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, with kick-off set for 9pm local time. So that's 9pm for fans in Spain and 8pm BST in the UK, while viewers in the US can tune in at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. If you're abroad right now, a good VPN will let you watch Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk just as you would if you were at home.

The Serie A runners-up are in the hunt for their first trophy since 2010-11, with striker Romeu Lukaku in some of the best form of his career during their current unbeaten run. However, while Inter have defeated Getafe and Bayer Leverkusen on route to this semi-final, Shakhtar have arguably had the more testing run of fixtures to get here and have managed to beat both Wolfsburg and Basel in convincing style this month.

The free scoring Ukrainians have notched up an impressive 14 goals in five Europa League matches, with striker Junior Moraes bagging seven goals in his last six games. More evenly matched than the betting may suggest, expect goals and maybe extra-time to separate these two sides.

Read on to find out how to watch Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk today and get a quality Europa League live stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk: live stream the Europa League in the UK

Subscription channel BT Sport has exclusive rights to show the Europa League semi-final in the UK, and will be showing every single match of the 2019/20 competition on one of its TV or online channels. Tonight's match will be shown on BT Sport 1 with coverage beginning at 7.30pm. And don't fret if you don't have a subscription - BT now has a monthly pass that you can stop and start whenever you like at the cost of £25 a month. If you're looking to stream matches, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is where you need to go, enabling mobile, tablet and PC viewing. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch one of the Europa League games, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

Live stream Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk: how to watch in the US for free

Following Turner Sports early opt-out on its own deal, CBS has now acquired broadcast rights to UEFA’s Champions League and Europa League in the US. All of the remaining games of the 19/20 Champions League campaign will now be available to stream live via CBS All Access, including this semi-final showdown. CBS All Access in the US is available in two price tiers: the first costs $5.99 per month with commercials, while the $9.99 tier is ad-free, though you can save 15% by signing up for a year in advance. However, you can sign up now to CBS All Access and enjoy a 7-day free trial. Alternatively, TUDN has Spanish-language coverage of the game and you can use Fubo TV to watch live. Kick off for today's semi-final is at 3pm ET or 12pm PT.

Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk: live stream tonight's Europa League in Canada for FREE

For the 2019/20 season, live Europa League matches are broadcast in Canada by the ever-growing sports subscription service, DAZN . The channel will be live streaming every single game of the competition, including tonight's match between Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk. DAZN packages come in at $20 per month or $150 per year in Canada, though you do have the option of a one month free trial if you've never used it before. And don't forget...using a VPN is the way to get that free Europa League live stream if you're away from Canada when the game you want to watch is on.

How to live stream Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk in Australia

Optus Sport has exclusive live broadcast rights to show Europa League matches in Australia again this season. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while cord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation. If you're looking to tune in from Down Under, it's a 5am AEST start on Tuesday morning.

How to watch Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Europa League in New Zealand is Sky Sports ,with the network broadcasting over 100 live games for the 2019/20 competition, including tonight's match, which will be shown on Sky Sport 7 with coverage starting at 6.55am NZST on Tuesday morning. For mobile streaming, users can tune in via the SKY Go app.

How to live stream Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk in India

In India, Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) continues to broadcast the UEFA Europa League. The channel to head to for tonight's Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk clash is Sony Ten 2, with the game set to kick off at 12.30am New Delhi time on Monday morning. SPN's coverage of the competition will stretch across both TV and its over-the-top service SonyLIV .