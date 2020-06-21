Inter Milan vs. Sampdoria live stream: how to watch the Serie A clash online from anywhere

Internazionale resume their Serie A campaign at home against a relegation-threatened Blucerchiati side this Sunday - read on for your guide to getting an Inter vs. Sampdoria live stream as we explain how to watch Serie A football online from anywhere in the world.

Inter Milan vs. Sampdoria cheat sheet Today's game takes place at the San Siro Stadium in Milan. Kick-off is at 9.45pm CET local time - so that's a 8.45pm BST start for folk tuning in from the UK, and a 3.45pm ET / 12.45pm PT kick-off for footy fans in the USA.

Antonio Conte's Inter currently find themselves nine points behind league leaders Juve, with a game in hand, so a win here is vital for keeping pressure on the Old Lady.

The home side will be looking to get back on track after losing to Napoli in the Coppa Italia semi-finals prior to the Serie A restart. Conte's side also lost their last two league matches before the shutdown and can't afford to give up any further ground at this late stage.

Despite winning two of their last three matches, Sampdoria remain perilously close to the relegation trapdoor, sitting just one point ahead of the bottom three and this match being their game in hand.

Claudio Ranieri's side should have enough quality to move clear of the drop zone, but a negative result this weekend will do little to help a team noticeably short of morale. Read on and we'll tell you all the best ways to live stream Inter vs Sampdoria today.

What about English football? Here's how to watch a Premier League live stream

How to live stream Serie A from outside your country

Keep on scrolling if your a citizen of the UK, US, Australia, New Zealand or Canada - we'll tell you your broadcasting option.

But the minute you try to watch the game on those networks from outside your borders, you'll discover that you can't. The stream will be geo-blocked. The only legal way we know of getting around this is to use a VPN, which certainly beats watching some dodgy feed you've found online.

A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is software that effectively let's you change the location of the IP address on your laptop, phone, tablet or anything else really. We've tested loads of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN out there right now. Express VPN is our #1 top rated VPN thanks to its smooth connections, robust security and sheer amount of international servers. Plus, it can be used in conjunction with a range of devices including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, games consoles, etc. Check out Express VPN with a 30-day money back guarantee or sign up for a year for 49% off and an extra 3 months free. ExpressVPN is super simple to operate once installed - just fire it up, select your server location and your device will think it's somewhere completely different. And VPNs are also great for staying secure online and getting around restricted websites.

How to watch Inter Milan vs Sampdoria soccer in the US

ESPN+ is generally where it's at for watching Italian football in the US this season. Costing just $4.99 a month, it's a great option - but there are alternatives to the broadcast giant. Those after a linear TV alternative and Italian language commentary in particular should know that Italian national TV broadcaster RAI has a North American off-shoot, RAI Italia Nord America, which is widely available both on cable via major providers like AT&T, Verizon and Optimum. RAI Nord America can also be procured on a streaming-only basis via one of our favorite cord cutting options - fuboTV. It costs $54.99 a month but is a complete cable replacement and, best of all, offers a FREE 7-day trial so you can watch Serie A today for nothing



- Discover our pick of all the best US sports streaming sites

How to stream Inter Milan vs Sampdoria live in the UK

Subscription service Premier Sportsnow has exclusive live broadcast rights for Serie A football in the UK. Coverage of the Inter vs Sampdoria game gets underway tonight at 8.35pm just in time for the 8.45pm kick-off. You can subscribe for £11.99 per month for SD and HD coverage if you're on Sky or Virgin Media, or £49 per year if you like the sound of its rugby union, rugby league and motorsport offerings, too. Premier Sports also has its own dedicated app which lets you watch all this action on the go. And if you're out of the UK but have subscribed, you can always use a VPN to relocate your IP to a UK location and watch the match as if you were back at home.

How to live stream Inter Milan vs Sampdoria for free in Canada

DAZN (pronounced "Da Zone") has the rights to show live Serie A matches in Canada. The network is offering a one-month free trial, followed by a rolling $20-a-month or annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Of course, if you are outside Canada, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to watch Inter Milan vs Sampdoria soccer in the US

ESPN+ is generally where it's at for watching Italian football in the US this season. Costing just $4.99 a month, it's a great option - but there are alternatives to the broadcast giant. Those after a linear TV alternative and Italian language commentary in particular should know that Italian national TV broadcaster RAI has a North American off-shoot, RAI Italia Nord America, which is widely available both on cable via major providers like AT&T, Verizon and Optimum. RAI Nord America can also be procured on a streaming-only basis via one of our favorite cord cutting options - fuboTV. It costs $54.99 a month but is a complete cable replacement and, best of all, offers a FREE 7-day trial so you can watch Serie A today for nothing



- Discover our pick of all the best US sports streaming sites

How to live stream Inter Milan vs Sampdoria in Australia

If you fancy watching top flight Italian football in Australia, then you'll need to be a subscriber to beIN Sportst which has secured exclusive live coverage rights to the league for this season. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't though as you can also subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two week trial. Beyond that, Kayo Sports is one-stop-shop for all the action from Italy, as it offers live streaming of beIN Sports' coverage of the league.

How to watch Inter Milan vs Sampdoria in New Zealand