Intel's computing chief has left the company

Audio player loading…

Straight off a successful CES 2022, Intel has announced an executive shakeup that sees it bring on a new CFO, David Zinsner, but also sees the exit of EVP and GM of Intel’s Client Computing Group, Gregory Bryant.

The depature of Bryant, who had been at Intel for 30 years, may be somewhat of a surprise, given he recently led the company's presentations at CES.

While the company has been going through some tough times in recent years, Bryant had played a major role in trying to ensure Intel's success, most recently being responsible for Intel's consumer platform team, covering several recent CPU and mobile launches.

Incoming CFO

Bryant will be replaced by EVP and Chief Revenue Officer Michelle Johnston Holthaus, who has been at the company for 25 years in a variety of roles, most recently as EVP and general manager of the company's Sales, Marketing and Communications Group.

“Michelle’s track record of success driving global sales and revenue for the last five years, combined with her profound understanding of the client computing business and trusted relationships across the entire industry, make her a natural choice to lead our largest business,” said Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger.

“Michelle is a proven leader who embodies Intel’s values, and I look forward to partnering with her in this new capacity as we drive innovation and unquestioned product leadership across the client business.”

David Zinsner was most recently the CFO of Micron, which makes memory and other computing hardware, and starts on January 17.

“Dave is a proven finance leader, who brings a unique combination of strategic thought, deep knowledge of semiconductors and manufacturing, capital allocation discipline, and a track record of value creation for shareholders,” said Gelsinger.

“I look forward to partnering with Dave as we continue to execute our strategy to usher in a new era of innovation and achieve our goal of unquestioned leadership in every category in which we compete.”

Intel had a successful CES, with chips making their way into a huge range of new laptops, desktops, and other devices. The company also announced its 12th Gen chips, which are apparently more powerful than Apple's M1 Pro Max (albeit using much more power).