Intel could steal back its gaming performance crown from AMD, according to leaked benchmark

Another potential CPU benchmark has been leaked for the upcoming Intel i9-11900K in Ashes of the Singularity, and indicates that Intel has removed the gloves in its fight to reclaim its crown from AMD.

Well known Twitter leaker TUM_APISAK has spotted the upcoming Intel i9-11900K running the AoTS benchmark with the '1080p Crazy' preset, with another Twitter user Evan Stenger (@TheMalcore) providing an AMD equivalent with similar hardware configuration as a direct comparison between the two CPU manufacturers.

Intel has AMD in its sights

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Ashes of the Singularity) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Ashes of the Singularity)

APISAK previously revealed another leaked benchmark for the Rocket Lake 8-core flagship Intel CPU, though this is the first head-to-head comparison we can see between the two hardware giants. It's also important to be aware that these results, like any benchmark, could be fabricated and need to be taken with a pinch of salt rather than as gospel.



The images above show the Ryzen 9 5950X getting 57 fps on the 1080p Crazy preset using an RTX 2080 Ti, against the Rocket Lake-S Core i9-11900K scoring 63 fps using the same GPU and with the same presets.

In fact, the only notable difference between the two systems is that the Ryzen spec is equipped with 16GB of memory while the 11900K has 32GB. This is unlikely to have skewed the results, however (providing they're genuine), as it's extremely unlikely that AoTS will have allocated the entire 16GB of memory available.



The results would indicate that the Intel Core i9-11900K is running around 10.5% faster than its opponent, but it's worth bearing in mind that if this is indeed a genuine 11900K, it’s still an early engineering test sample and isn't indicative of the full performance of the final chip. Simply put, we won't know for sure if Intel has snatched back its gaming crown until the official product launches.

Via Neowin