Intel Core i7-1195G7 records shocking benchmark comparable to desktop processors

The Intel Core i7-1195G7 processor is making the rounds, thanks in no small part to an influx of benchmark results recorded on Geekbench 5. Looking at the results for the Tiger Lake laptop CPU, particularly its single core benchmark score, the takeaway is pretty remarkable.

As reported by VideoCardz, the Intel Core i7-1195G7 is tailor-made for thin and light laptops, but its benchmark score confidently places the Tiger Lake CPU in the same league as many desktop processors in terms of single core performance, such as Intel’s own Core i5-11600K and even the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X.

More specifically, the single core benchmark scores discovered in Geekbench for the Intel Core i7-1195G7 range anywhere between 1,662 and 1,700, with an average recorded result of around 1,680, placing it firmly in competition with its own Rocket Lake series and AMD’s coveted Ryzen 5000 desktop processors. It’s important to note that the scores were recorded with a maximum frequency of 4,987 MHz, up from the base frequency of 2.89 GHz.

Pushed to its limits

While these high benchmark results for the Intel Core i7-1195G7 CPU are undoubtedly impressive, it’s worth noting that the benchmarks were carried out while putting the laptop processor under significant pressure. Pushing the CPU to a high frequency like that requires a lot of power which is inadvisable to replicate at home for daily use.

That high single core score, then, shouldn’t be treated as the norm, and isn’t representative of a typical workload. Benchmarks like those performed on Geekbench are often done so in order to see how far a processor can be pushed in the extreme short term, rather than how fast it can run on a day to day basis.

Still, that doesn’t change the fact that the Intel Core i7-1195G7 is a pretty impressive CPU, and likely won’t be surpassed until Intel’s 12th generation Alder Lake processors hit the market, which is suspected to be in late 2021. As with all benchmark leaks, take these results with a pinch of salt until we can get ahold of some official scores after the product officially launches.