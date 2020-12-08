InSight Mobile Data fleet management

There are numerous fleet management systems on the market, and choosing the right one for your business can make your life a whole lot easier. We’ve scoured the internet for the best fleet management software and service providers, and InSight Mobile Data is a company that has popped up numerous times.

In the rest of this InSight Mobile Data evaluation, we take a close look at every aspect of this popular telemetrics service provider to help you decide whether it’s the right option for your business.

InSight Mobile Data provides a range of telemetrics solutions (Image credit: InSight Mobile Data)

Plans and pricing

Like most of its competitors in the fleet tracking field, InSight Mobile Data doesn’t provide any pricing information on its website. However, it states that it uses flexible pricing plans based on both the services you require and the size of your fleet. Before getting an idea of the price you can expect to pay, you will have to provide information about the type of vehicle or asset you need to track, your industry, and any specific technology you need.

Online reports suggest that software prices start from $19.95 per vehicle, per month. You can expect to pay some form of hardware fee and, possibly, a setup fee on top of this. We’d recommend reaching out to the InSight Mobile Data team to find out more about its prices and subscription options.

Reach out to InSight Mobile Data for information about its StreetEagle solutions (Image credit: InSight Mobile Data)

How it works

InSight Mobile Data offers powerful telemetrics solutions through its StreetEagle fleet tracking software. To get started, you will have to reach out to the company through its website or via phone to begin discussing your options.

Once you’re set up, you will benefit from a very attractive user dashboard that’s jam-packed full of information and valuable data. There are also Android and iOS apps available to make on-the-go management easier than ever.

The web-based dashboard contains an interactive map that enables you to track the position and performance of every vehicle in your fleet in real-time. View their history for custom time frames, see how long they have been stopped at particular locations, and receive geofencing alerts if they enter or exit predefined areas.

What’s more, the menu on the left of the screen allows you to access everything from customizable reports to maintenance information, vehicle settings, and more. You can even view a status grid that shows you the position, status, and latest update for every vehicle in your fleet.

The StreetEagle interface is powerful and intuitive (Image credit: InSight Mobile Data)

Features and services

Like most high-end fleet tracking service providers, InSight Mobile Data provides a range of services backed by advanced features and powerful software.

One of our favorite features is the real-time tracking and instant status check tool. For starters, you can view the position of every single vehicle and other asset in your fleet through an interactive map.

On top of this, you can monitor the status of every single vehicle via the neat fleet status tools. Here, you will find information about the current status of each vehicle (such as stopped, in transit, parked, and more), how long it has been in the current status for, how fast it’s moving, and more.

You can also set and manage vehicle alerts based on more than twenty different metrics and action types. Be notified instantly if a driver enters or exits a geofenced area, if a vehicle requires maintenance, if a driver breaks a predefined rule or speed limit, and much, much more.

Finally, the StreetEagle software also enables you to create and access over 100 different types of reports based on various data types. Schedule reports to be delivered directly to your email, or download them on demand.

The StreetEagle platform provides powerful real-time vehicle status information (Image credit: InSight Mobile Data)

Support and customer care

If you run into problems with InSight Mobile Data and its services, you will be able to take advantage of its comprehensive live support services. The customer service team works from 8am to 10pm EST, Monday to Friday. You can reach them via phone or email, and any after-hours requests will be logged and dealt with as soon as possible the next day.

On top of this, there are various self-help resources that you can take advantage of when working through particular problems. These include a selection of useful video guides, eBooks, and blog articles. You can even sign up for a free training session that will cover the basics of using the StreetEagle software.

InSight Mobile Data offers a range of live support options (Image credit: InSight Mobile Data)

The competition

Although InSight Mobile Data appears to offer high-quality, reliable telemetrics solutions, you may prefer to go with a company that has transparent pricing data and a strong track record.

One such company is ClearPathGPS, which has an average rating of 4.9/5 stars from hundreds of customer reviews across the web. Its prices start from a very affordable $20 per vehicle, per month, and it offers some of the best fleet tracking services available.

Another great option is US Fleet Tracking, which works in more than 150 countries across the world. It’s a great option for large, multinational companies, and it has some of the most competitive prices we’ve seen.

Final verdict

Overall, InSight Mobile Data appears to provide exceptional fleet management and telemetrics solutions through its StreetEagle software. Reports suggest that it’s relatively affordable and has great customer service and a powerful and intuitive user interface.

In saying that, there are few customer reviews available online, which makes it hard to understand the company’s reputation. However, all reports suggest that it’s certainly worth reaching out to InSight Mobile Data if you’re looking for a powerful fleet management solution backed by highly advanced software.