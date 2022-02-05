India vs West Indies live stream: how to watch ODI cricket series online from anywhere

Audio player loading…

India will be happy to return to home turf after a disappointing recent series on the road. They now host the West Indies across six white-ball games. First up are a trio of ODIs in Ahmedabad and you can find out how to watch an India vs West Indies live stream from wherever you are in the world on this page.

The series casts a new dawn for the Men in Blue, with Rohit Sharma captaining the ODI side for the very first time. Virat Kohli's shoes will obviously be huge ones to fill, but having the chance to find his feet on home territory against the team ranked only eight in the world should give Rohit ample opportunity to make himself comfortable – especially as the visitors' last couple of ODIs ended in defeat... to Ireland.

Those embarrassing home losses for the West Indies may have been somewhat cushioned by their T20 victory over England last month, but Kieron Pollard's men will seriously need to improve as they head to the hostile - if fan-free - conditions of Ahmedabad.

The road to the 50-over 2023 World Cup continues here and you can follow our guide for all the details you need to find a reliable India vs West Indies live stream and watch the ODId online from anywhere.

How to watch India vs West Indies ODI cricket from outside your country

This ODI series is being broadcast in cricket-loving countries around the world, and we've listed options in several countries below.

But if you're abroad at the moment, you'll inevitably find that you can't access your home broadcaster's stream. To get around this geo-blocking (and assuming it complies with the Ts&Cs of the broadcaster in question), you can download and use a VPN.

Use a VPN to live stream cricket from anywhere

Live stream ODI cricket in India

Star Sports subscribers in India can watch the West Indies series live either via the Star Sports TV channels or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar streaming subscription. Play gets underway at 1.30pm IST on each day of the series, starting Sunday, February 6. Star Sports 1/1 HD will have English commentary, with coverage also appearing on 1 Hindi/1 Hindi HD, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, and Star Sports Telugu. Or to watch on Disney Plus Hotstar, new plans start at Rs 499 with the Hotstar app available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV.

How to watch India vs West Indies in UK

You can watch India vs West Indies via Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel - action starts over your breakfast at 8.30am for each match of the series. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, a better option may be to pick up a Now Sports Membership, which includes all 11 channels but on a more flexible basis. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

India vs West Indies live stream: where to watch in the US (and Canada)

For a nation that traditionally isn't interested in cricket, cricket fans in the US have several options to live stream India vs West Indies action. Be warned though, the action starts at 3am ET / 12am PT each night and continues through the very unsociable hours of the morning. It's being shown by dedicated live cricket channel Willow TV (also available in Canada) that's available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Not got cable? No worries, as Willow TV is also accessible via OTT provider Sling TV across a range of devices. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $5 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website. Alternatively, there's ESPN Plus, which is also live streaming India vs West Indies. The ESPN Plus cost is very tempting too, with monthly plans at a rate of $6.99 a month, while an annual subscription costs $69.99 a year. But for the ultimate value, grab a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus Bundle for just $13.99 a month, which also gets you loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content.

