India vs England live stream 2021: how to watch 2nd Test cricket online anywhere

India welcome England back to the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai today as Virat Kohli and the hosts find themselves in a 1-0 hole heading into the 2nd Test of this four-match series. This week's clash is absolutely pivotal and the pressure in on Kohli to rally his troops for the result they need. Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch an India vs England live stream and catch all of the cricket action online, wherever you are in the world right now.

The home nation were second-best when they faced Joe Root's men last week, with the England captain knocking another remarkable double century to give his side a lead they wouldn't relinquish en route to an emphatic 227 run win

That margin of victory should put to bed any worries the tourists might have had about matching the potency of their in-form hosts at the crease. In fact, England won the opener so convincingly that the almost unthinkable is happening in Indian cricketing circles: Virat Kohli's captaincy is being called into question.

Anything but a win over the tourists in the 2nd Test to level the series will be deemed a failure, especially as England will be without star paceman Joffra Archer. The visitors also make another significant change to their starting XI, as Ben Foakes replaces Jos Buttler behind wicket.

This is can't-miss stuff as two of the best red ball cricket sides collide - especially for fans in the UK where you can watch a FREE India vs England live stream on Channel 4. Just follow our guide for all the details you need to find a reliable India vs England live stream and watch 2nd Test cricket action from anywhere today.

How to watch India vs England from outside your country

In India, UK, Australia or the US? We've got you covered below with your official broadcasting options.

But if you're out of the country and are still desperate to tune into certain matches, you'll quickly find that online access is geo-blocked. In order to get around that (and assuming it complies with the Ts&Cs of the broadcaster in question), you can download and use a VPN.

Use a VPN to live stream cricket from anywhere

How to watch India vs England FREE: live stream 2nd Test cricket online in the UK

First class cricket is back on Channel 4 this week, after the network made a successful last-gasp bid to snap up broadcast rights for the entire England vs India Test series. As well as being able to watch via linear TV, you'll also be able to stream coverage via Channel 4's All4 online service on your PC or via its mobile apps for Android and iOS. This means anyone located in the UK can watch all of the service's content for FREE. Registration takes seconds, but you should be in possession of a valid TV license, as this now extends to digital content as well as traditional box viewing. The first ball is generally set to be bowled around 4am GMT each day during the 2nd Test, which runs from February 13-17. If you're outside the UK and want to watch your cricket coverage at home, don't worry about geo-blockers - just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

India vs England live stream 2021: how to watch 2nd Test cricket online in India

Disney+ Hotstar is the platform of choice for watching this 2nd Test as it now hosts Star Sports cricket coverage. There are two different subscription option available for the streaming service - Disney+ Hotstar Premium and Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The former has a monthly as well as an annual subscription payment plan, while the latter is only available as yearly subscription option. In terms of content, the main difference between the two subscription options is that Disney+ Hotstar Premium gives you access to western TV shows, movies, and original Disney+ content in English, while Disney+ Hotstar VIP is restricted primarily to content in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. The asking price for Disney+ Hotstar Premium is Rs. 299 a month or Rs. 1,499 a year, while Disney+ Hotstar VIP is provided at Rs. 399 a year. Customers with a credit card can get the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription at a discounted price of Rs. 395. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home cricket coverage can just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to live stream India vs England: watch 2nd Test cricket online in Australia

The exclusive Australian TV broadcaster for this India vs England Test series is Fox Sports. If you don't have Fox as part of pay TV package, your best option may be to sign up for the fast-emerging Kayo Sports streaming service, which features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the F1, NRL, FA Cup football... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Coverage starts on Kayo at 2.50pm AEDT on Saturday, February 13 and runs through February 17 with play starting roughly the same time each day. Australians abroad can access Kayo and other top Aussie streaming services from anywhere in the world with the help of a VPN - our latest 2021 testing showing that our recommended Virtual Private Network is working well with the service.

How to watch India vs England: live stream 2nd Test cricket online in New Zealand

Sky has exclusive rights to show England's Test series matches against India in magical New Zealand, with Sky Sport 2 the channel to head to for your cricket fix today. If you're away from your TV, then you can download and watch on the Sky Go app. And if you're overseas then the VPN method as mentioned above is the best way to go. Coverage of the Test series is due to start each day at 4pm NZDT.

India vs England live stream: where to watch 2021 cricket in the US (and Canada)

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is usually where you'll find all the big cricket drama in the US, but strangely this 2nd Test between India and England isn't being covered by them. Instead, all the action for cricket fans in North America over the next few days is being advertised and promoted by Hotstar US.

You can always check out the VPN route as described above if you're in the US from a country where the match is being shown on a network you prefer. Otherwise it would appear to be a case of coughing up for Hotstar or going without in the US and Canada - a real pain given a free India vs England live stream is available for fans in other countries.