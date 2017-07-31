In the flesh: leaked photos of the copper gold Nokia 8

Ahead of its London announcement on August 16, 2017, the upcoming Nokia 8 has purportedly been seen ‘in the flesh’ thanks to some leaked photos from Slashleaks user “ leakspinner ”.

These are the first real-world photos we’ve seen of the handset, as we've previously only seen leaked renders of the device . We’ve so far glimpsed the phone in a blue finish, but given that a retailer has listed the phone as also available in “gold/copper”, the newly leaked images are likely of that handset.

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

Interestingly, the “Zeiss” branding that was seen in the aforementioned renders is absent in the newly-leaked photos.

We reported earlier on Nokia’s partnership with Zeiss (or more accurately, Zeiss and HMD Global — the Finnish company currently licensing Nokia) although there's still nothing to definitively confirm that the Nokia 8 will be the phone that reaps the rewards of this partnership.

We'll know more when the Nokia 8 is officially unveiled next month.