IBM acquires Randori to help clean up your multicloud security blunders

IBM is set to acquire Boston-based cybersecurity start-up Randori.

Founded in 2018, Randori specializes in providing attack surface management (ASM) solutions and continuous automated red teaming (CART), which can be useful for businesses whose approach to cloud hosting includes multicloud.

The cost of the acquisition has not been publicly disclosed, however Crunchbase estimates Randori's value at between $50 million and $100 million. (opens in new tab)

What does this mean?

IBM says it plans to integrate Randori's attack surface management software with the detection and response (XDR) capabilities of its IBM Security QRadar platform.

By feeding data from Randori into IBM’s QRadar XDR solution, security teams will apparently be able to make use of attack surface visibility for intelligent alert triage, threat hunting, and incident response.

IBM claims this integration can help eliminate the need for customers to manually monitor new critical applications, and can help them respond quickly when new issues or threats arise on their perimeter.

IBM expects the deal to close in a few months pending regulatory approvals.

The tech giant has been active in terms of acquiring cybersecurity firms, most recently acquiring Dutch endpoint protection company ReaQTA..

Aside from acquisitions, IBM has also been launching its own cybersecurity solutions.

These include a new filesystem-level solution designed to help businesses safeguard their data, dubbed Safeguarded Copy, which can produce immutable snapshots of the filesystems, which can be particularly useful for use cases such as ransomware.

"We started Randori to ensure every organization has access to the attacker's perspective," said Brian Hazzard, Co-Founder and CEO at Randori. "To stay ahead of today's threats, you need to know what's exposed and how attackers view your environment - that's exactly what Randori provides.”

“By joining forces with IBM, we can greatly accelerate this vision and strategy - leveraging IBM's deep expertise in AI, threat intelligence, offensive security and global reach.”

He added: “Together, we can arm the industry with the attacker's perspective – helping to give every organization the visibility and insight needed to get in front of the next wave of attacks."