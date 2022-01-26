Huawei's latest running watch challenges Garmin with fast GPS lock and 'AI' coach

Audio player loading…

Huawei has launched its first smartwatch specifically for runners: the Huawei Watch GT Runner. The new watch takes design cues from other watches in the GT lineup, and although it doesn't have the rounded glass lens of the Huawei Watch GT 3, it has a large, bright AMOLED display and a redesigned lightweight case that weighs just 38.5g.

The shape (which Huawei says was inspired by the air intake of a supercar) includes a hollowed-out lug for increased breathability, and a more rounded case back to improve skin contact even when you're sweating hard to record more accurate heart rate data. Inside, it features Huawei's new TruSeen 5+ eight-channel heart rate monitor, which tracks all-day heart rate and provides unusual heart rate alerts. There's also stress monitoring, sleep tracking, and an SpO2 monitor to keep tabs on your blood oxygen levels.

It has dual-band GPS, and its antenna runs into the lugs rather than sitting inside the case itself. This means it's more exposed, and can establish a lock more quickly than other watches in the GT range.

Plan your pace

According to Huawei, the new watch is aimed at runners of all abilities – particularly new ones who may be wondering how often they should run, how far, and how fast. Like the Huawei Watch GT 3, it has a Dynamic Running Coach feature, which generates a training plan for you based on your height, weight, gender, and goals – whether that's running your first 5K, or improving your marathon time.

This plan sets out a set of workouts for you to complete each week, and adapts on the fly according to your performance.

(Image credit: Huawei)

The watch also includes Huawei's Running Ability Index, which estimates your race times for a 5k, 10k, half marathon. and marathon based on your current fitness level – a feature that will be familiar if you currently use a Garmin watch.

It also tracks your weekly training load, so you can strike the right balance between work and recovery. All this data syncs with the Huawei Health app, which can share your data with a range of third-party services such as Strava, RunKeeper, and Komoot.

The watch costs €299 (about $340 / £250 / AU$470) and is being rolled out globally in stages, though we're not expecting it to go on sale in the US any time soon.

We're currently testing the GT Runner, and will bring you a full review very soon.