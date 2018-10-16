Huawei Watch GT and Band 3 Pro promise battery life that goes the distance

Update: We've added Huawei Watch GT and Band 3 Pro pricing, since Huawei officially announced it at its press conference. New details have been incorporated below.

In case you're bored by the Huawei Mate 20 and Huawei Mate 20 Pro news due to all of the leaks, the Chinese phone maker also announced two new wearables that you might have seen coming before today.

The Huawei Watch GT and Huawei Band 3 Pro are surprises fit for runners, and they go the distance according to the specs and our brief hands-on time with both of them.

The official prices are in, too. The Huawei Watch GT Sport version costs €199 ($230, £174, AU$322), while the more elegant Classic version costs (about $288, £218, AU$403). Huawei calls this very competitive pricing, and that's true.

The Huawei Band 3 Pro price is cheaper, in line with screen-touting activity trackers. It costs (about $114, £86, AU$160).

Huawei Watch GT and Band 3 Pro battery specs

Interestingly, the Watch GT doesn't use WearOS, Google's name for its smartwatch platform formerly known as Android Wear. Unsurprisingly, with that development, we get much longer battery life: up to two weeks on the smartwatch, says Huawei.

Huawei told us that while marathon runners will get 22 hours with the watch, normal use, even with the heart-rate monitor enabled, will get two weeks use. Without GPS and the HRM, it can last up to 30 days, meaning you'll charge it just 12 times a year.

The Huawei Band is meant for runners who want something a little less formal. It's an activity tracker that is said to be more accurate than its predecessor, with use of three satellites: GPS, Glasnost and Galileo, just like the watch.

It can track running, cycling, and swimming, making it fit for a triathlete, according to Huawei. Best of all, there's 20 day battery life to the Huawei Band 3 Pro.