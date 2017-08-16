Huawei Watch 2 is now available for purchase in Australia

UPDATE: As of today, Huawei Watch 2 is officially available to purchase in Australia. Exclusive to Vodafone, Huawei's newest wearable is priced at $599.

Updated article below...

While it's been available in the US and UK since April, the Huawei Watch 2 has finally arrived on Australian shores today.

A truly standalone wearable, Huawei Watch 2 is the first smartwatch with 4G SIM capability released Down Under. That means that it'll continue to function with almost total functionality, regardless of whether your phone is nearby. This includes the ability to send and receive texts and calls, and use apps such as Uber or Facebook.

It's also got a 1.2-inch AMOLED display (390 x 390, 326dpi) that's protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.

Add to this 4GB of storage and Bluetooth connectivity, and you should be able to leave your phone at home while you go for a run without losing your music or being out of reach.

Huawei wee wah

Running on Android Wear 2.0 and compatible with both Android and iOS, Huawei Watch 2 can also be used to make contactless payments using Android Pay. It's also got a number of built-in smart sensors to help you keep track of your health and fitness data, including your distance travelled, speed, steps, heart rate, calories, and gait.

Dual-mic noise cancellation has also been implemented to provide the user with crystal clear voice call functionality, with the watch's antennae providing extra signal reception for 4G, GPS, Wi-fi, Bluetooth and NFC. It's also got an IP68 water and dust resistance rating, allowing it to be submerged to a depth of 1.5 metres for up to 30 minutes.

Its 420mAH battery should keep the watch going for at least two days of standard use, though a potentially terrific feature called Watch Mode, which limits the wearable's functionality to time-keeping and pedometer features, could allow up to three weeks of usage on a single charge.

Available only in Carbon Black, Huawei Watch 2 is exclusive to Vodafone Australia at launch and is priced at $599.