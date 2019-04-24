Huawei Mate X reportedly still on track for June release despite Galaxy Fold issues

The issues surrounding the Samsung Galaxy Fold could well be a cautionary tale for other phone manufacturers looking to launch a foldable phone in 2019, but apparently the Huawei Mate X is still on track.

Huawei's first foldable phone is, according to sources inside the Chinese firm who spoke to MyDrivers, still on track for a June release - although the firm is yet to give us an exact date in the month for the handset's arrival.

The insiders were reportedly responding directly to rumors which suggested Huawei would delay the launch of the Mate X until September in light of the problems of the Galaxy Fold, but they claim this is false.

Folding into first place

If Huawei does put the Mate X on sale in June, it could steal Samsung's thunder by being the first foldable phone you can actually buy and take home - although it also runs the risk of struggling to convince consumers to part with a huge amount of cash (it's €2,299, which is about $2,600, £2,000, AU$4,700) for a form factor that's already run into trouble with the Galaxy Fold.

The Huawei Mate X is arguably a more attractive and appealing device however, with its bendable display folding around the outside of the handset, rather than folding in on itself.

It does raise questions about durability, with nothing to protect the screen when folded away, which means Huawei may have to do a big push on the reliability of its first foldable phone.

We have contacted Huawei for comment on its plans for the Mate X release and we'll update this article once we know more.

