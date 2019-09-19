Huawei Mate 30 doesn't have Google apps and won't work with the Play Store

UPDATE: Huawei has confirmed that the Mate 30 Pro will be getting a release in Australia, though the regular Mate 30 will be sitting this one out for the time being. Details below.

Huawei just announced the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro at an event in Munich, Germany where the company's CEO, Richard Yu has confirmed it won't sport Google services, but the phone may still come to the UK despite that.

Previously rumors had suggested the Huawei Mate 30 series wouldn't be launching in the UK, France, Italy, Germany and a variety of other countries.

Huawei has now confirmed the device will come to Europe, but it has yet to announce the exact list of countries where it'll be available.

Yu confirmed to a group of select journalists, in which TechRadar was present, that it's currently uncertain whether it'll come to the UK.

However, Huawei has confirmed that the Mate 30 Pro will be coming to Australia. Of course, Aussie pricing and availability has yet to be determined. Unfortunately, it seems Huawei has no plans to sell the regular Mate 30 in Australia.

No matter what happens, Google services won't be available on the phone. That includes applications you'll traditionally find on Android phones such as YouTube, Google Maps, Google Chrome and the Google Play Store.

Yu also confirmed that you will not be able to sideload the Google Play Store onto the phone, meaning your main choice for downloading third-party apps will be through the Huawei App Store.

Some Google apps may work

Some other Google apps may be accessible through sideloading, but it means there won't be any way to download third-party apps directly from Google's store.

Huawei's app store doesn't have such a wide selection of third-party services such as social networking apps and more.

During the briefing, Yu said, "We were forced to do this. We have a good relationship with Google, but the US government forced us to do this and we have no other option."

Yu also confirmed he believes that the ban will have an impact on the new phone's sales, but he believes it will sell well within China and other markets as well.