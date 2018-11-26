Huawei could release a phone with no bezels or notch in December

With the likes of the Huawei P20 and the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Huawei has already launched a number of exciting phones this year, but it could have one more still to come, with the company teasing a handset that looks to have no bezels, and no notch – at least in the conventional sense.

The phone in the teaser image posted by the company on Weibo (a Chinese social network) does appear to have a hole near the top-left corner of the screen though.

This is likely a cut-out for the front-facing camera, and it’s an idea we’ve seen before, as Samsung recently announced an ‘Infinity-O’ display with a camera cut-out in the screen but otherwise essentially no bezels.

Huawei's next phone could be almost totally free of bezels. Credit: Huawei

The race is on

But while Samsung was first to announce the idea, Huawei could be the first company to launch a phone of this design, as the teaser says the handset is coming in December.

For Samsung’s part, the Galaxy A8S is rumored to pack an Infinity-O display, and is likely to be the first Samsung phone with one, as the company has already teased it, although it hasn’t yet said when the handset might be announced.

It’s also rumored that the Samsung Galaxy S10 might have an Infinity-O screen, but that’s not expected to land until early 2019.

So there’s a good chance Huawei will get there first, although it’s worth noting that as its phone has so far only been teased in China it’s possible that it won’t get a global launch. We also don’t know anything else about the phone, so it remains to be seen whether this device would even be worth buying – watch this space.

Via GSMArena